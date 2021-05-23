Multiple people shot during house party in Bridgeton, New Jersey, officials say

New Jersey State Police and multiple other agencies investigate after multiple people were shot at a house party in Cumberland County late Saturday night.

Officials say emergency personnel responded to reports of gunshots on the 1000 block of Commerce Street Saturday, just before midnight.

According to authorities, at least 100 people scattered at the onset of the shooting, with multiple victims transported to Cooper Medical Center.

NJSP investigate after a shooting at a large gathering in Bridgeton, N.J.

Police have not confirmed any fatalities or the number of people injured at this time.

There is no word on any arrests.

