Ohio toddler dies after mom leaves child home alone for 10 days, police say

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
FILE - Holding jail cells. (J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

An Ohio mother faces charges in connection to the death of her 16-month-old daughter who was allegedly left at home alone for 10 days while her mother went on vacation, according to investigators. 

Kristel Candelario, 31, told police she went on a vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit, Michigan, and left her 1-year-old daughter, Jailyn, home alone for nearly two weeks, FOX 8 reported. 

Candelario found her daughter unresponsive when she returned home on June 16 and called 911. 

When emergency personnel arrived, they pronounced Jailyn dead at the scene. 

As of this report, the child’s cause of death has not been revealed. 

Investigators did note that the child was severely dehydrated and arrested Candelario one day after the child was found, according to Newsweek. 

Candelario is currently being held on a $1 million bond. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 