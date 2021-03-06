One dead, two injured in Mesa apartment shooting

Mesa Police say one man is dead and two others are injured from a shooting near Country Club Drive and Rio Salado Parkway on March 5.

Officers said they received a call late Friday night about a person who was barricaded in an apartment. When a SWAT team arrived to the residence, they found a man's body inside.

Another man and woman were injured and taken to the hospital. Police did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

"It is unknown exactly what occurred in this apartment or the relationship of any of the people involved," police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

