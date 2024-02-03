Online-arranged meet up ends violently in Goodyear, police say

An online-arranged meet up to sell an item in Goodyear took a violent turn.

At around 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, two people, one of them being 22-year-old Keith Thrash, agreed to meet up near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street to finalize a deal made online, Goodyear Police said.

"The victim had arranged a meeting with Thrash to purchase an item, during which Thrash allegedly threatened the victim with a weapon and ran away with the money," police said.

Hours later, at around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, Thrash was found by Goodyear Police and was arrested. He was booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery and false reporting to law enforcement.

"In light of this incident, the Goodyear Police Department urges the public to prioritize safety when engaging in online transactions or meet-ups with strangers. You should meet in well-lit public places, notify friends or family of the meeting details, and exercise caution during such exchanges," Goodyear Police said.

