'Operation Silent Predator': 27 arrested in connection to child sex crimes investigation

Police say 27 people were arrested in connection to an undercover operation targeting child sex crimes and human trafficking in the Valley.

Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, and the Chandler Police Departments partnered with Homeland Security and the Arizona Attorney General's Office for "Operation Silent Predator," where undercover police officers arranged sex acts with people whom the suspects believed to be 14-years-old or younger.

As a result of the operation, 27 people, ranging in ages 21 to 69, were arrested.

The Phoenix Police Department is holding a news conference Thursday morning on the operation.