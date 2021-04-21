Expand / Collapse search
Paisley Park opens to fans on 5th anniversary of Prince's death

By FOX 9 Staff
Paisley Park welcomes fans on anniversary of Prince’s death

Paisley Park welcomes fans on the fifth anniversary of Prince's death.

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota will be opening to fans Wednesday to honor the fifth anniversary of Prince's death.

The music icon's former recording studio--now a museum dedicated to his work--will be open to fans to visit his ashes and reflect on his life.

Prince Rogers Nelson died of an accidental fentanyl overdose on April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park estate. He was 57. Immediately after learning of his death, fans from all over the world gathered at Paisley Park to pay tribute to the musician. 

The Paisley Park Atrium will be open for free visitation from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday. Advance reservations are required. For more information, click here