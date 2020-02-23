PD: 1 dead after shooting in Tempe, suspect sought
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tempe.
Tempe Police say Saturday morning an off-duty officer working traffic control near Priest Dr. and Carmen St. was alerted by a witness of an injured person nearby. The officer located a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen laying on a sidewalk.
The Guadalupe Fire Department responded to the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police have not identified any suspects at this time and are still gathering information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.