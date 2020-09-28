PD: 1 dead following shooting in Chandler

Chandler Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the night of Monday, Sept. 28.

According to police, the shooting happened near Elgin and Colorado streets around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police say one person is in custody, however, no physical arrests have been made.

There are traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted.

