PD: 6 teenagers arrested after multiple fights break out at Skateland in Mesa

Mesa Police say six teenagers were arrested after several fights broke out at Skateland Saturday night.

Officers responded to a juvenile fighting call at Skateland Mesa near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to find disruptive behavior and fighting going on inside and outside the venue. About 1,000 were said to be at Skateland.

Police say hundreds of people were seen running from the area while multiple fights were going on. A total of five incidents were reported, three officers were assaulted, and six teenagers were arrested, all between the ages of 13 and 17-years-old.

The officers involved received minor to no injuries and no other individuals were hurt.

Police say those arrested have been referred to juvenile court and released to their parents or guardians.

Southern Ave. was temporarily closed as police ensured everyone left safely.

The investigation is ongoing.