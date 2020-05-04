PD: Father arrested in shooting of 10-year-old boy outside Phoenix apartments

Police say the father of a 10-year-old boy who was shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex has been arrested.

Phoenix police say 47-year-old Jason Wroten was arrested after the boy was shot Monday morning while walking outside of the apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Peoria.

Jason Wroten

Police say Wroten claimed his son was shot during a drive-by shooting, but there is no evidence to support his claims.

The boy was rushed to a hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.