PD: Mesa man arrested, accused in plot to murder brother, turn family into sex slaves over inheritance money

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 6:45 PM MST, Gila County
11
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:16 PM MST until MON 6:45 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Dust Advisory
from MON 6:12 PM MST until MON 7:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from MON 6:09 PM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 6:30 PM MST, Northern Gila County, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

PD: Mesa man arrested, accused in plot to murder brother, turn family into sex slaves over inheritance money

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Mesa Police: Feud over family inheritance led to man’s arrest over alleged threats to kill brother

Investigators say the man allegedly also threatened to kidnap his family.

MESA, Ariz. - Authorities are accusing a Mesa man of various criminal offenses stemming from a disagreement with his brother over inheritances.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 10 on August 17, 36-year-old Ross Paul Emmick, was arrested on August 14, and is accused of theft by extortion, stalking, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and computer tampering.

Police: Emmick believes his brother should not have received inheritance

Ross Paul Emmick

In a probable cause statement included in the court documents, a Mesa Police detective said the incident began in March 2020, when officers received information from the victim that Emmick was threatening him, and that there was an order of protection in place. Officers later found out that Emmick and his brother have received inheritance money from their grandparents, who have passed away.

"The argument has been that the defendant does not believe that the victim should have received any money," read a portion of the probable cause statement.

In July, investigators say Emmick's longtime girlfriend sent them an e-mail, stating that Emmick was planning to do something, and that she has never seen Emmick like this.

"The defendant is a lot smarter than you think he is," the girlfriend wrote, according to investigators. "He is 100% positive that he can do whatever he is going to do numerous times."

Investigators say Emmick's girlfriend also stated that Emmick vowed to hire a private investigator if the victim moves, and will continue to "wreak havoc" on the victim's life until he pays back the money and drop the restraining order.

On July 20, police detectives say they made contact with Emmick and his girlfriend, and told Emmick to stick to the order of protection and "let it go."

Suspect accused of threatening to kill victim, turn family members into sex slaves

On August 14, investigators say the victim called police and said Emmick violated the order of protection, and sent him an e-mail.

"You [expletive deleted] think you can steal...and on top of that, you get some [expletive deleted] restraining order on me. You think you are a king, a dictator that gets to dictate my life. You think you have the right to endanger my family. Well [expletive deleted] you and the judge that signed order. [Expletive deleted] just got real as [expletive deleted]," read a portion of the e-mail.

A portion of that e-mail, as included in court documents obtained by FOX 10, contained graphic details where Emmick wrote that the victim's children will be subjected to sexual abuse and torture. Emmick, investigators say, also told the victim to meet with him in order to stop people from killing the victim's family.

Police officials say detectives later arrested Emmick. Emmick, according to investigators, admitted that he hired someone to kill the victim,, but later claimed he made that part up about having hired people to kill the victim.

FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez caught up with the victim on August 17. The victim, who did not want to appear on camera, said he is still shaken.

Cash bail set for suspect

Court documents state that a cash bail for Emmick, who is a Mesa resident, has been set at $350,000. Should he make bail, he is required to undergo electronic monitoring.