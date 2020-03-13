PD: Suspect sought after man found shot in his car in Phoenix

Police are investigating an overnight shooting after they say a man was found shot in his car.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to 67th Avenue and Taylor just after midnight and found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was in the car with his friend when a suspect approached them and demanded the victim's property.

Both the suspect and victim were armed and they exchanged fire, resulting in the victim being shot.

The victim's friend in the car was not hurt.

Police say the suspect ran from the scene before officers arrived.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.