PD: Suspect who shot, killed man in West Phoenix arrested

A man is dead after being shot in Phoenix on the afternoon of Feb. 15 near 68th Avenue and Roosevelt Street and a suspect has been arrested, police said.

According to Phoenix police, 19-year-old Xavier Henriquez was found shot by officers at 3:15 p.m. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition but died at the hospital.

Investigators say 71-year-old Manuel De La Cruz-Rodriguez told police he saw two people on bicycles ride up to Henriquez before hearing gunshots. After the shooting, Cruz-Rodriguez told police he saw the bicyclists ride away.

Police say they later discovered evidence that disproved Cruz-Rodriguez's version of events and he was arrested.

Cruz-Rodriguez was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

