PD: Woman dead, man injured after being hit by car near ASU in Tempe

Tempe Police are investigating a crash where one person died and another was injured after being hit by a car near Arizona State University.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near University Drive and College Avenue.

Police say a man and a woman were crossing the street when they were hit by a car. The 42-year-old woman was taken to a hospital where she later died. The man sustained minor injuries.

The driver left the scene, but officers say they were able to locate the driver and take them into custody. Police say impairment does appear to be a factor in the crash.

University Dr. is closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.