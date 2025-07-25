PD: Woman found dead inside Chandler apartment; suspect barricades himself

The Brief A woman was found dead inside a Chandler apartment on Friday night following what police described as a "domestic disturbance." It happened near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard on July 25 at around 5 p.m. The suspect, who barricaded himself inside a restroom, surrendered and was hospitalized, police said.



A domestic disturbance ended in a woman being killed on Friday night in Chandler, the police department said.

What we know:

The July 25 incident happened around 5 p.m. at an apartment complex near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard. A 911 caller reported hearing an argument and a noise that sounded like a gunshot.

"Upon arrival, officers found an apartment door ajar and an unresponsive woman inside. She was pulled outside and pronounced deceased at the scene," Chandler Police spokesperson Ryan Cody said.

Police couldn't confirm if she died from a gunshot wound, but said that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Then, a woman told officers that her son was barricaded inside a restroom, and he was claiming to be armed and refusing to come out.

"Chandler Police SWAT responded and, using less-lethal tools and a police K9, safely took the suspect into custody. He was later transported to the hospital due to low blood pressure," Cody said.

A handgun and shell casing were reportedly found inside the apartment.

Chandler PD says there isn't a threat to the community.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this incident.

There's no word about what led up to the woman's death, or what kind of injuries she had.

We don't know the relationship between the victim and suspect, but police say it's apparent they knew each other.

What they're saying:

"They screamed at me, telling me to go, go inside and stay safe or something, and then I saw that they had guns and barriers and a bunch of other stuff," said Alisson Garcia, a neighbor.

"All we saw was little robots going around and drones up in the air," Danna Dominguez, another neighbor, said.

Map of where the incident happened