PD: Woman struck, killed by two cars in Phoenix

Phoenix Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by two cars while crossing a Phoenix roadway.

The crash happened Tuesday night near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was crossing 35th Avenue mid-block and may have stopped in the roadway when she was struck by two vehicles. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the driver of a 2010 Kia Forte did see the woman and tried to avoid hitting her. The 27-year-old female driver and the 28-year-old male with her were not injured. The 19-year-old male driver of a 2001 Nissan Maxima also hit the woman after the Kia. He was also not injured.

Both drivers stopped and remained on the scene. Investigators determined that neither driver was impaired and do not believe speed was a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.