Pedestrian killed in crash, Peoria Police officials say

Police officials say the intersection of 91st Avenue and Olive in Peoria is closed, due to a deadly crash.

The closure was announced via a tweet made by Peoria Police officials on their Twitter. According to preliminary information from police officials, a pedestrian was crossing a non-crosswalk portion of a roadway when they were struck by a car.

The pedestrian, according to officials, died at the scene. The driver involved, meanwhile, remained at the scene.

"Roads will be closed for several hours while we investigate," read a portion of the tweet.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters