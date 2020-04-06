Peloton suspends live cycling classes after employee reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Peloton announced on Monday that it is shutting down production of its live virtual classes.

The announcement comes after an employee reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, according to Business Insider.

The company, famous for its expensive at-home exercise bike and controversial holiday ad, said it will not be producing live classes until after April 30.

”In the interim, we will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves,“ the company said in a news release.

Members looking for a workout will have to access the company’s library of pre-recorded material for the rest of the month. Peloton said is has pledged $1 million to cover two months of membership fees for those in need.

“We know many people may be facing unexpected financial hardship in the wake of this unprecedented situation,” the release said. “If you are currently facing financial challenges, we want to keep you moving with us on the Leaderboard and encourage you to learn more and apply here for consideration.“

Peloton is just the latest national fitness chain to see its business upended by the virus. Gyms like Planet Fitness and LA Fitness have shut their doors coast to coast.

Like Peloton, many of them are still offering in-home workout routines.

This story was reported from Atlanta.