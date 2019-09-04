People gather for UFO conference in Downtown Phoenix

Aliens, UFOs, and ancient artifacts can be found in Downtown Phoenix for the biggest UFO conference in the world.

To get closer to "them", People from all over are gathering in Downtown Phoenix for what the Guinness Book of World Records claim is the largest UFO conference.

"We are from Benson, Arizona," said Fran Molina.

"I am from LA, and I go to all the alien-related shows," said Eddie Sison.

"Coming from a Chicago or a suburb of Chicago, myself and a friend of mine have driven out here," said Peter Poshevpny.

At this conference, everything is out of this world, from artifacts to even the thing of the hour itself. One man who may know more about the creatures than anyone else is Travis Walton, the Arizona man who became famous after he was allegedly abducted by aliens near Snowflake, making national headlines.

"I saw non-human beings, and it was the most terrifying experience of my life," said Walton.

Walton lives to tell the tale, and says these creatures should not be feared. When Walton and people at the conference were asked about the famous Area 51 raid plans, they had strong feelings.

"I think this is a bad idea. I have advised against it," said Walton.

"I think that is more of the partying," said Sison. "I think the hard core people come to places like this."

"The closest I am going to get to Area 51 is this," said Molina.

One man, however, says he wants to go to help any aliens trapped inside.

"I know they got spaceships and aliens in the underground. and if I could go and free them up, I would," said Michael Clark.

This conference is going on until Sunday, and they have lectures with people sharing their experiences. It's taking place at the Sheraton Hotel, and people can check out the vendors for $8.