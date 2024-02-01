Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 8:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Peoria crash leaves juvenile pedestrian with life-threatening injuries: PD

4:24PM
Peoria
FOX 10 Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. - Peoria Police say officers are at the scene of a crash involving a juvenile pedestrian.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road, a police spokesperson said, and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"It is unknown if speed or impairment are involved. The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene," read a portion of the brief statement.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.)

Crash leaves juvenile pedestrian seriously hurt

The crash happened in a residential neighborhood near Vistancia and Ridgeline in Peoria.

Area where the incident happened