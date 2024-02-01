Peoria crash leaves juvenile pedestrian with life-threatening injuries: PD

Peoria Police say officers are at the scene of a crash involving a juvenile pedestrian.

The incident is unfolding in the area of Vistancia Boulevard and Ridgeline Road, a police spokesperson said, and the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"It is unknown if speed or impairment are involved. The driver of the vehicle has remained on scene," read a portion of the brief statement.

