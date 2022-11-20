Peoria crash sends several to the hospital, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A crash at a residential neighborhood in Peoria has sent several people to the hospital, according to police in the West Valley city.
The crash happened south of 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Some of the injuries were described by officials as serious or life-threatening.
Officials, however, did not provide any further details on the accident, citing an active investigation.
