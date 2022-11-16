Several people found dead inside north Phoenix home

Several people were found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

Phoenix Fire hazmat crews responded to a home near 7th Avenue and Northern because of a reported "hazardous situation" just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.

Multiple people were found dead inside, but it's unclear specifically how many victims were involved.

Southwest Gas has turned off gas to the house as a precaution, and authorities say there is no immediate threat to the neighborhood.

Police will remain in the area just south of Northern Avenue throughout the day. Investigators are still waiting for fire crews to give them clearance to go inside the residence.

Numerous ambulances and police vehicles were seen outside the home, but no details about what led up to the situation were confirmed.

No names were released.

