Peoria Unified votes against drafting transgender bathroom policy

The governing board of the Peoria Unified School District has decided not to draft a transgender bathroom policy for schools.

The board was considering whether to adopt a formal policy that limits the use of bathrooms and locker rooms based on biological sex.

A motion to begin drafting a transgender bathroom policy at Peoria Unified schools failed on a 2-3 vote.

Opponents say transgender students should not be banned from the bathrooms or locker rooms of their choice.

Ultimately, Peoria Unified voted against drafting a policy, meaning nothing will change for now.