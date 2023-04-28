Peoria Unified votes against drafting transgender bathroom policy
PEORIA, Ariz. - The governing board of the Peoria Unified School District has decided not to draft a transgender bathroom policy for schools.
The board was considering whether to adopt a formal policy that limits the use of bathrooms and locker rooms based on biological sex.
A motion to begin drafting a transgender bathroom policy at Peoria Unified schools failed on a 2-3 vote.
Opponents say transgender students should not be banned from the bathrooms or locker rooms of their choice.
Ultimately, Peoria Unified voted against drafting a policy, meaning nothing will change for now.