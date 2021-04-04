Phoenix FD: Woman found dead in bathtub in Phoenix home

Phoenix police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they responded to a drowning call near West Minnezona and Central Avenue for reports of a drowning. When they arrived, they found the woman underwater in the bathtub.

The woman, whose identity was not released, died at the scene.

The case was turned over to police for investigation.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: