Phoenix firefighter arrested; red liquid thrown on VP Kamala Harris' motorcade | Nightly Roundup

From a woman being accused of throwing red liquid at VP Kamala Harris' motorcade in Phoenix, to a firefighter being arrested after an alleged costly romantic dispute, here are the top stories of the night from FOX 10.
1. VP Kamala Harris' motorcade strewn with red liquid by woman during Phoenix visit, PD says
Featured
Vice President Kamala Harris' motorcade was showered with red liquid as it was making its way through Phoenix and a woman who police say did it was arrested.
2. Phoenix firefighter accused of causing $25K of damage to a townhome during alleged romantic dispute
Featured
A Phoenix firefighter was arrested after police say he caused more than $25,000 of damage to a townhome. Investigators think this all stemmed from an alleged affair.
3. Mesa crash involving Valley Metro bus, truck and car kills 1 person
Featured
A person was killed in a Mesa crash involving a truck and Valley Metro bus early Saturday morning near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue.
4. Meet Taki: 3-year-old Arizona pup looking for forever home after 640+ days in shelter
Featured
3-year-old Taki has spent most of his young life in a shelter. The Arizona Animal Welfare League says he's looking for his forever home and already comes with some skills that would make him a wonderful addition to your home.
5. Preston Lord murder investigation: Theft of gold chain caused fight that led to teen's death, MCAO says
Featured
Authorities have released new information on the events that led up to the death of Preston Lord.