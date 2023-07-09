Phoenix firefighter hurt, 12 displaced after double house fire

A firefighter was burned after two homes caught on fire in west Phoenix on Sunday, and 12 people have been displaced.

First responders were called to a neighborhood near 71st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m. They discovered that a large garage fire on one property had spread to a neighboring house.

"Firefighters quickly went to work, extending hoselines to both fires and, overcoming large debris piles, were able to extinguish the flames," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy: Phoenix Fire

Everyone inside was able to evacuate unharmed, but one firefighter suffered minor burns. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause is under investigation.

Area where it happened: