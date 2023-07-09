Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix firefighter hurt, 12 displaced after double house fire

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
West Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A firefighter was burned after two homes caught on fire in west Phoenix on Sunday, and 12 people have been displaced.

First responders were called to a neighborhood near 71st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard at around 6:30 a.m.  They discovered that a large garage fire on one property had spread to a neighboring house.

"Firefighters quickly went to work, extending hoselines to both fires and, overcoming large debris piles, were able to extinguish the flames," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire.

Image 1 of 5

Courtesy: Phoenix Fire

Everyone inside was able to evacuate unharmed, but one firefighter suffered minor burns. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause is under investigation.

Area where it happened: