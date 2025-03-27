Phoenix Parks board votes to close certain trails on South Mountain during hot days

The Brief Phoenix Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously to close four trails on South Mountain on days the NWS issues an extreme heat warning. The board chose to make the decision to help protect first responders. Some hikers and tourists have expressed frustration, saying that those who take to the trails should be able to self-regulate and ensure proper hydration.



A few select trails at South Mountain will close from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on any day when the National Weather Service issues an extreme heat warning.

The city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation board voted unanimously on Thursday, March 27 to begin enforcing the act.

Why you should care:

It's a decision that doesn't restrict access to the entire park, but some outdoor fanatics still think it's a bad idea.

Warren Long spent part of his visit to Phoenix from Wisconsin enjoying the South Mountain Mormon Trail.

He said he feels hikers should have the choice to head out on the trail regardless of temperatures.

"Yeah, it gets hot down here, but people understand if it's hot. They should be able to self-police and make sure that they've got plenty of hydration," said Long.

What we know:

Heading out on the Mormon Trail, and a few other select trails, is now not going to be an option on days the National Weather Services declares an extreme heat warning.

Members of the Phoenix Parks and Rec Board say this is for the benefit of first responders who may have to perform hiking rescues.

The board recognizes that some people are going to go out and hike regardless of the temperature.

They are asking that people not do it in places that will put firefighters in jeopardy, because sometimes the people who have to be rescued are the ones who are well-experienced.

"It's about making sure that we're not asking our first responders to take on truly unreasonable burdens," said one board member.

Here are the five trails that will be closed:

Holbert Trail Mormon Trail Hau'pal Loop Trail Pima Canyon Trailhead

Big picture view:

In a city known for its iconic hikes, some visitors plan their entire trip to the Valley around hiking.

"So we got a book and we went to a bunch of different trails," said one such tourist, Melissa Dore.

"They are nice," her son, Johnny Dore added.

The Dore's say hiking is easier in the heat when you've have a cool backpack like he does.

"I just suck in this and then I get water," he said.

Some visitors like Melissa say trail closures could be a deterrent for them to make a return trip.

"That is part of what we want. We look at hiking trails before," she said.

She said if the trails closed, they wouldn't visit.

"It's a beautiful area and part of the reason you get tourism in the area and I think it's a lot of potential income for the general vicinity, so it just doesn't seem like a good idea to take some of the tourism away and take away the highlights of the natural beauty of the area away," said Melissa.

Local perspective:

The option chosen by the parks and recreation board does not make any changes to current trail closure policies at Camelback or Piestewa Peak.

They will still close on extreme heat warning days.