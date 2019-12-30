Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix PD: Victim said suspect shot him through an open window

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a shooting happened at a home overnight near 3rd Street and Southern.

A 33-year-old male was transported to an area hospital.

"..the victim stated that an unknown suspect shot him through an open window. He also was not very cooperative with any additional information," stated Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers searched the area and the suspect was not found.

Fortune says the victim's injuries are not life-threatening. His name was not released.

