Phoenix police arrest suspect accused of stabbing, killing man

Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man in the Camelback East area.

On July 5 at 2:10 a.m., police responded to a residence near 36th Street and Thomas Road in reference to a fight. When they arrived, they saw 47-year-old Major McKenzie with stab wounds.

Fire personnel arrived on scene and pronounced McKenzie dead.

Officers were able to get a suspect description during their investigation, and he was found after officers searched for him in the area.

The suspect had injuries and weapons that were consistent with what was used in the homicide. He was arrested on 2nd-degree murder.

