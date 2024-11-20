Phoenix Police cruiser involved in crash on I-17 near Camelback Road

article

The Brief A Phoenix Police cruiser was involved in a crash on I-17 near Camelback Road on Nov. 20. The department says no injuries were reported.



A Phoenix Police cruiser was involved in a crash on I-17 on Wednesday night.

The crash happened on the highway near Camelback Road on the evening of Nov. 20, the police department said.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower says, "Details of what led to the collision are still under investigation. Phoenix Fire responded for precaution with no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital."

No further information was made available.