Phoenix Police investigators trying to identify woman who died at hospital in July

By FOX 10 Staff
Phoenix
(Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help as they try to identify a woman who died at a hospital over a month ago.

According to a statement released on Sept. 2, investigators say the woman was found in medical distress in the area of N. 24th Street and E. Cambridge Avenue, just south of Thomas Road and 24th Street on Jul. 12.

"She did not have identification and was transported to the hospital, where she later died," read a portion of the statement.

Phoenix Police officials describe the person as a white woman, 33 to 58 years old, 5' 6" tall with graying brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing black pants, black sleeveless shirt, and a necklace with a silver ring pendant at the time.

Investigators say it is believed that the woman was homeless, and it does not appear there was any foul play involved.

Anyone with information on the woman should call the Phoenix Police Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office at (602)506-1138.