Phoenix Police looking for two people who fatally shot cat
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly shot a cat near 18th Street and Turney on June 28.
Police say two people in a Hyundai Accent drove past a home in the area with a cat sitting in the front yard.
Video shows the car stopping and shooting the cat with what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. The cat was later found dead.
The Hyundai is missing a hubcap in the rear passenger tire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
