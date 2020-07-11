Phoenix Police looking for two people who fatally shot cat

Phoenix Police are searching for two suspects who reportedly shot a cat near 18th Street and Turney on June 28.

Police say two people in a Hyundai Accent drove past a home in the area with a cat sitting in the front yard.

Video shows the car stopping and shooting the cat with what appears to be a BB or pellet gun. The cat was later found dead.

The Hyundai is missing a hubcap in the rear passenger tire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news.