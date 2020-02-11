Phoenix Police: Man badly hurt during armed robbery incident; suspects sought

article

Phoenix Police officials say a 42-year-old man suffered extremely critical injuries as a result of an armed robbery incident.

According to a statement released Tuesday, the incident happened at around 7:38 p.m., in the area of 25th Avenue and McDowell Road. Employees at a recycling business in the area were in a parking lot when they were confronted by two suspects.

The suspects, according to police, were armed, and demanded money. A physical struggle followed, resulted in the shooting of the 42-year-old man. Another victim, identified as a 33-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

Both suspects, investigators say, fled the area with an unknown amount of money. Police did not release a description for either suspects.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

Advertisement

http://www.silentwitness.org/