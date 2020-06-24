Phoenix Police officer accused of having sex with women who were in custody

article

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office say they will file criminal charges against a Phoenix Police officer and a Mesa Police officer over misconduct the officers allegedly committed while on-duty.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the officers were identified as Phoenix Police officer Sean Pena and Mesa Police officer Nathan Chisler. None of the officers are under custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to officials with the County Attorney's Office.

Pena accused of sexually assaulting women in custody

According to court documents released by officials with the County Attorney's Office, Officer Pena is accused of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

In the first incident, Officer Pena is accused of having sex with an adult woman, identified only as "Victim A," without her consent.

Victim A, according to the documents, reported the alleged incident to Phoenix Police on August 26. Victim A told police she was arrested by Officer Pena for an outstanding warrant out of Yavapai County, after she was stopped at a city park after hours.

Victim A, investigators say, accused Officer Pena of forced sex while she was handcuffed in the back of Officer Pena's patrol vehicle and they were stopped at the railroad tracks near 3rd Avenue and Buchanan Street.

"A sexual assault examination was completed on Victim A and the evidence sent to the crime lab for processing. Pena's DNA profile was excluded from the profiles found on the evidence swabs," read a portion of the documents.

Officer Pena, according to the documents, denied the allegations and stated it was Victim A who offered to have sex with him if he would release her.

"The video surveillance obtained from multiple locations could not corroborate or refute the allegations," read a portion of the documents.

In the second incident, which allegedly happened on or around June 1, 2019, Pena is accused of having sex with another woman, identified as "Victim B," while she was in custody. The incident was reported on November 20, 2019, and Victim B reportedly told investigators that the officer touched her breasts, and forced her to commit acts of sexual contact while he was alone with her.

Victim B, according to the documents, was the subject of a check welfare call in June 2019. She was taken from the area near 27rd Avenue and Southern by Officer Pena, where she was found wandering around in the street. Officer Pena allegedly took Victim B to an area near 7th Avenue and Southern, where the sexual contact reportedly took place after Victim B was released from custody.

"No biological evidence was found in the patrol vehicle upon examination by the crime lab staff. There was no other evidence which would serve to corroborate or refute this allegation. Pena denied the allegations of engaging in any sexual conduct with Victim B," read a portion of the documents.

Chisler accused of shooting person in the leg during call at sports bar

According to the documents, the alleged incident involving Officer Chisler took place on December 6, 2019, when he, while working as a uniformed officer, responded to an incident at a sports bar near US-60 and Alma School Road.

Officer Chisler, according to investigators, was one of a number of officers at the scene who dealt with the numerous individuals related to the call. During the investigation, officers tried to detain or arrest a person. The victim, who was not identified, was not compliant.

"The defendant approached the victim and fired one round from his handgun, striking the victim in the lower left leg and buttocks area," read a portion of the documents.

The victim, according to investigators, was not found to be in possession of any weapons, and was later taken to the hospital.

Officer Chisler, investigators say, was later interviewed by Mesa Police's Homicide Unit, with legal representation present.

"The defendant expressed a fear for himself and his fellow police officers at the time he discharged his firearm into the victim. The defendant advised that he intentionally fired his weapon into the victim," read a portion of the documents.

Officer Chisler, according to the documents, is accused of Aggravated Assault.

Mesa Police Association officials react to decision

FOX 10 has obtained a statement from the Mesa Police Association on the incident involving Officer Chisler, which reads:

"Today, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel filed criminal charges against a member of the Mesa Police Association. Typically, these cases are first reviewed by a grand jury before charges are filed. We are disappointed Ms. Adel chose to circumvent that process and we vehemently disagree with her decision. We respect due process – one that’s free from political influence – for all people,"