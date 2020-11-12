Phoenix police officer hospitalized following crash in West Phoenix

A Phoenix police officer was hospitalized following a rollover crash on the night of Nov. 11 in West Phoenix.

According to police, the crash happened near 83rd Avenue and Camelback. One officer was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police have not said what caused the crash.

The Glendale Police Department will conduct the investigation.

Justin Haugesag

