Suspect hospitalized after Phoenix officer involved in shooting: PD
Phoenix Police say they are looking into a shooting incident that involved one of their officers.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, the shooting happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren.
"This remains an active scene," read a portion of the statement.
Police say a suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while no officers were injured.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any additional details on what led to the shooting.
What you can do:
"We are asking everyone to stay out of the area near 35th Avenue between Van Buren Street and Buckeye Road," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter.