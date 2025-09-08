Suspect hospitalized after Phoenix officer involved in shooting: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. A suspect has been taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.



Phoenix Police say they are looking into a shooting incident that involved one of their officers.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the shooting happened in the area of 35th Avenue and Van Buren.

"This remains an active scene," read a portion of the statement.

Police say a suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while no officers were injured.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any additional details on what led to the shooting.

What you can do:

"We are asking everyone to stay out of the area near 35th Avenue between Van Buren Street and Buckeye Road," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter.

Area where the shooting happened