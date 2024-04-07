Phoenix Police officer stabbed; child struck by car and rushed to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

From a Phoenix Police officer being "violently attacked" while responding to an apparent trespassing call overnight, to the son of a "Real Housewives" star being found dead, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Phoenix Police officer 'violently attacked' and stabbed by suspect at a gas station
Featured
A Phoenix Police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was "violently attacked" and stabbed by a suspect accused of trespassing at a store early Sunday morning.
2. Phoenix toddler ran over by driver, police say
Featured
A toddler was ran over by a car on Sunday afternoon and has life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said on April 7.
3. 1 shot, another injured in incident at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District
Featured
A person was shot and another was assaulted near Westgate Entertainment District on Saturday night, the police department said.
4. Josh Waring, former 'Real Housewives' star Lauri Peterson’s son, dead at 35
Featured
The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum wrote in an emotional Instagram post that her son died on Easter Sunday.
5. $1.3B Powerball jackpot won by single ticket holder in Oregon
Featured
A single ticket hit the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot.