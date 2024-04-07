Expand / Collapse search

Phoenix Police officer stabbed; child struck by car and rushed to the hospital | Nightly Roundup

Published April 7, 2024
From a Phoenix Police officer being "violently attacked" while responding to an apparent trespassing call overnight, to the son of a "Real Housewives" star being found dead, here are tonight's top stories. 

1. Phoenix Police officer 'violently attacked' and stabbed by suspect at a gas station

Phoenix Police officer 'violently attacked' and stabbed by suspect at a gas station

A Phoenix Police officer is recovering in the hospital after he was "violently attacked" and stabbed by a suspect accused of trespassing at a store early Sunday morning.

2. Phoenix toddler ran over by driver, police say

Phoenix toddler ran over by driver, police say

A toddler was ran over by a car on Sunday afternoon and has life-threatening injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said on April 7.

3. 1 shot, another injured in incident at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District

1 shot, another injured in incident at Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District

A person was shot and another was assaulted near Westgate Entertainment District on Saturday night, the police department said.

4. Josh Waring, former 'Real Housewives' star Lauri Peterson’s son, dead at 35

Josh Waring, former 'Real Housewives' star Lauri Peterson’s son, dead at 35

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum wrote in an emotional Instagram post that her son died on Easter Sunday.

5. $1.3B Powerball jackpot won by single ticket holder in Oregon

$1.3B Powerball jackpot won by single ticket holder in Oregon

A single ticket hit the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot.