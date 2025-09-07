Phoenix Police search for suspect in man's shooting death

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday night near 5th Street and Wier Avenue. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Antonio Trujillo. Police have not released any information on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.



Phoenix Police detectives are searching for answers in a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday night.

What we know:

The Sept. 6 shooting happened around 7:18 p.m. near 5th Street and Wier Avenue.

"Once on scene, officers located one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and determined that the man died from his injuries on scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. Jen Zak said.

The unidentified suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

As for the victim, police identified him as 43-year-old Antonio Trujillo.

What we don't know:

Police didn't say what might've led to the shooting of Trujillo.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Map of the area where the shooting happened