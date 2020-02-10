Phoenix Police searching for suspect in murder of 65-year-old man

article

Phoenix Police officials say they are looking for a 48-year-old man in connection with the death of a 65-year-old approximately a week ago.

According to a statement, investigators have developed probable cause to arrest Rene D. Perkins in connection with the death of Isaack Drain.

Police say Drain died at the hospital following a shooting on February 5. Officers were called to the scene, located near 17th and Glendale Avenues, at around 7:00 p.m. that day, and found Drain with a gunshot wound.

As for Perkins, police officials say he remains outstanding as of Monday.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

