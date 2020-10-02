Phoenix police shoot suspect near 7th Street and Baseline

A man was shot by Phoenix Police after officers found him armed with a weapon outside of a home in south Phoenix, officials said on Oct. 1.

Police say the incident began when they responded to reports of shots being fired in a neighborhood near 7th Street and Baseline on Thursday night. Officials did not explain what exactly led up to the officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is currently in surgery, police say.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

