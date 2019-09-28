Phoenix Police: Standoff with suspect ends at apartment complex near 7th St and Greenway

article

Phoenix Police say a standoff situation that began Saturday afternoon with a suspect is over.

Sgt. Tommy Thompson says officers responded to a shooting at the Vaseo Apartments near 7th Street and Greenway Parkway where a 31-year-old man was involved in domestic violence with his former girlfriend.

"He assaulted her and she was able to get out of the apartment as he got a gun and fired several shots inside the apartment," stated Thompson.

At 3 p.m., FOX 10 photojournalist Alfredo Kaspar noted a large police presence as well as SWAT vehicles.

Police say four officers were fired upon by the suspect. They posted a photo on Twitter showing multiple bullet holes in one of their vehicles and said the SUV's back window was shot out.

While no one was injured, the suspect wouldn't come out of his home.

"During the negotiations, the suspect told the negotiators that he wanted officers to shoot him. After approximately three hours of negotiations, the SAU [Special Assignments Unit] officers tactically entered the apartment," stated Thompson.

Inside the home, the officers found the suspect deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot.

"In addition, the suspect had shot and killed two dogs in the apartment. No officers fired any rounds during this incident," added Thompson.

No names have been released in this case.