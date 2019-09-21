Phoenix post office workers exposed to unknown chemical after reported package explosion
article
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Firefighters say three Phoenix post office workers are in stable condition after they were exposed to an unknown chemical.
According to Capt. Danny Gile with the Phoenix Fire Department, workers at a post office near Campbell Avenue and Maryvale Parkway reported that a package exploded, spilling an unknown chemical.
All three employees are in stable condition and are being evaluated.
A Phoenix fire hazmat crew is on the scene investigating the substance.