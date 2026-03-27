Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show return date announced amid ongoing search for missing mom

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The Brief Savannah Guthrie will return to the "Today" show on April 6, NBC announced on Friday. Nancy Guthrie, Savannah's 84-year-old mother, has been missing for nearly two months since authorities say she was abducted from her Tucson-area home. Savannah's family is offering a $1 million reward for the safe recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.



Nearly two months after her mother disappeared from her southern Arizona home, NBC announced on Friday when "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie will return to television.

What they're saying:

Savannah will return to the "Today" show on Monday, April 6.

"It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," Savannah told Hoda Kotb in part three of an interview that aired on March 27. "But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now."

Earlier this month, Savannah returned to the "Today" studio in an off-camera visit.

‘I was in a panic’

Earlier this week, Savannah told Kotb that the back doors to her mother's home were found "propped open" after her mother vanished from her Tucson-area home.

"She said, she’s gone," Savanah Guthrie said. "And we – she was in a panic. I was in a panic. I’m, like, call 911. She’s like, I did. We’ve called them. They’re here. We thought that she must have had, like, some kind of medical episode in the night and that somehow, you know, the paramedics had come, because the back doors were propped open, you know, and that didn’t make any sense."

‘We are in agony’

Savannah also said that her mother had been living with "tremendous pain" and had very limited mobility.

"My mom, she was in tremendous pain," she said. "Her back was very bad. On a good day, she could walk down to the mailbox and get the mail, but most days not. So there wasn’t a wander off. And the doors were propped open, and there was blood on the front doorstep. And the Ring camera had been yanked off. And so we were saying, ‘This this is not OK. Something is very wrong here.’"

Savannah says her family has been living in "agony" since their mother disappeared.

"Someone needs to do the right thing. We are in agony. We are in agony," she said.

The backstory:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

The sheriff's department asked for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward for the recovery of Nancy. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie missing person poster (FBI)

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: