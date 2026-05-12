Update on search for missing ASU student; Eminem's ex-wife arraigned for hit-and-run l Morning News Brief

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From a tragic update on the search for an ASU student who went missing at the Grand Canyon to more legal trouble for the ex-wife of famed rapper Eminem, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 12.

1. Body found at Grand Canyon ID'd as missing ASU student

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2. Eminem's ex-wife pleads no contest to hit-and-run crash

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3. "Wang admitted to acting as a foreign agent…"

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4. Deadly shooting in north Phoenix

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5. Country music bassist arrested for alleged child sex crimes

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