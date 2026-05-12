Update on search for missing ASU student; Eminem's ex-wife arraigned for hit-and-run l Morning News Brief

article
The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
From a tragic update on the search for an ASU student who went missing at the Grand Canyon to more legal trouble for the ex-wife of famed rapper Eminem, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 12.
1. Body found at Grand Canyon ID'd as missing ASU student
Featured
An Arizona State University student who was reported missing last month at the Grand Canyon has been found dead.
2. Eminem's ex-wife pleads no contest to hit-and-run crash
Featured
Mathers, of Chesterfield Township, is scheduled for sentencing in Macomb County District Court on June 17.
3. "Wang admitted to acting as a foreign agent…"
Featured
The mayor of Arcadia has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with acting as an illegal agent of the People's Republic of China (PRC), officials announced on Monday. She will also resign from office.
4. Deadly shooting in north Phoenix
Featured
A man is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road left one person dead.
5. Country music bassist arrested for alleged child sex crimes
Featured
A member of Chase Matthew’s band, Carsen Richards, was arrested in Kentucky following a music festival performance. He is facing child sex crime charges.
A look at today's weather
An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for most of Tuesday in the Valley.
Click here for full forecast