Expand / Collapse search

Update on search for missing ASU student; Eminem's ex-wife arraigned for hit-and-run l Morning News Brief

By
Published  May 12, 2026 10:04am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

From a tragic update on the search for an ASU student who went missing at the Grand Canyon to more legal trouble for the ex-wife of famed rapper Eminem, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of May 12.

1. Body found at Grand Canyon ID'd as missing ASU student

Featured

ASU student reported missing at Grand Canyon found dead
article

ASU student reported missing at Grand Canyon found dead

An Arizona State University student who was reported missing last month at the Grand Canyon has been found dead.

2. Eminem's ex-wife pleads no contest to hit-and-run crash

Featured

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers pleads no contest in impaired crash where she left the scene
article

Eminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers pleads no contest in impaired crash where she left the scene

Mathers, of Chesterfield Township, is scheduled for sentencing in Macomb County District Court on June 17.

3. "Wang admitted to acting as a foreign agent…"

Featured

DOJ charges Southern California mayor for acting as Chinese government agent
article

DOJ charges Southern California mayor for acting as Chinese government agent

The mayor of Arcadia has been charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with acting as an illegal agent of the People's Republic of China (PRC), officials announced on Monday. She will also resign from office.

4. Deadly shooting in north Phoenix

Featured

Man in custody after person found shot, killed in north Phoenix
article

Man in custody after person found shot, killed in north Phoenix

A man is in custody after a shooting early Tuesday morning near Interstate 17 and Dove Valley Road left one person dead.

5. Country music bassist arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Featured

Chase Matthew's bassist charged with child sex crimes following music festival
article

Chase Matthew's bassist charged with child sex crimes following music festival

A member of Chase Matthew’s band, Carsen Richards, was arrested in Kentucky following a music festival performance. He is facing child sex crime charges.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/12/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/12/26

An Extreme Heat Warning will be in effect for most of Tuesday in the Valley.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews