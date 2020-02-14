Phoenix to host Democratic presidential debate on March 15

article

Phoenix will host a Democratic presidential debate on Sunday, March 15.

The debate will be held two days before the Arizona primary election and will be co-hosted by CNN and Univision.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego confirmed the news on Friday.

“As the fastest growing city in the nation and the largest city in a key battleground state, Phoenix is the right place for a debate. Showcasing Phoenix and our diverse population represents a major win for Arizona and cements our state’s important role in selecting the next President of the United States,” Gallego said. “I look forward to working with leadership to make this debate a success and watershed moment in Phoenix history.”

The debate's location has not been announced.