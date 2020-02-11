Phoenix to increase trash fees for the first time in a decade

At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Phoenix City Council talked about trash and recycling rates.

In a vote on Tuesday, city council members opted to increase the monthly residential solid waste rate, which currently stands at $26.80.

The increase, according to a statement issued by the city, will be phased in over two years, with an increase of $3.75 in April 2020, and another increase of $3.25 in January 2021.

Following the phased increases, the monthly residential solid waste rate will stand at $33.80. This is the first increase in 10 years.

City officials say based on a survey, 60% of those who responded were in favor of maintaining the current level of service they receive, in return for a fee increase of $6.40 per month. The same survey also shows 90% of those who responded value recycling and other waste diversion efforts.

Public works officials have said that without the increase, the city was looking at over $36 million in service cuts, and a loss of 130 jobs. They added that the City of Phoenix is growing at a such a fast rate, that services can't keep up.