Phoenix top dog and cat names revealed in new Rover report

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The Brief Phoenix pet parents are turning to pop culture, desert themes, and classic favorites to name their dogs and cats. Luna, Charlie, and Milo emerged as top-ranking names for both dogs and cats locally and globally. Desert-inspired names such as Mesa, Creek, Coyote, and Cholla are actively trending among local pet owners.



A new Rover report reveals that pet names reflect our furry friends' personalities, favorite activities, and even global trends.

In Phoenix and across the country, dog and cat names frequently overlap—proving our canine and feline companions may share more in common than we realize.

Top lists:

"Based on millions of user-submitted dog and cat names, Rover’s global analysis offers a proprietary, data-driven snapshot of the cultural moments, social trends and pet parent behaviors that influence pet names around the world," the report says.

Top dog names in Phoenix

Luna Charlie Milo Daisy Bella

Top cat names in Phoenix

Oreo Luna Milo Charlie Kitty

What's trending in Phoenix?

For dogs, trending names are Harry, Belle and Kiwi. For cats, Spooky, Dusty and Ella are trending.

Some pet parents are getting inspiration from our desert as well. Names like Mesa, Creek, Phoenix, Coyote, Cholla, Lizard and Sunny all made the list of trending names.

"This year’s trending dog and cat names highlight what’s currently capturing our collective imagination, with food, entertainment and in-vogue aesthetics (i.g. cottagecore, goth, vintage) inspiring 2026’s fastest-climbing names," Rover's report says.

The US & beyond:

Favorite pet names in Phoenix are also popular around the world! Milo, Luna and Charlie remain top names for cats and dogs.

U.S. & Canada

The two most popular dog names are Charlie and Luna, with Rumi trending in the U.S. and Ernie trending in Canada.

Milo and Luna are the top cat names, and Chicken Nugget is trending in the U.S. and Minou is trending in Canada.

The United Kingdom

Milo and Luna are the top dog and cat names. For dogs, Sunnie is trending and for cats, Dustin is trending.

Italy

Leo and Luna are the most popular dog names, and Simba and Luna are top for cats. Milli is trending for dogs and for cats, Tigra is trending.

If you want to see more popular and trending pet names in Germany, France and Spain, click here.

What they're saying:

"Over the past 14 years, we’ve had a front-row seat to an incredible shift in how people view their pets," said Nicole Ellis, certified professional dog trainer and Rover Pet People Panelist. "Looking back across a decade and a half of data, we see pet names transforming from simple titles to vibrant time capsules of our cultural history, reflecting everything from 2010’s nostalgia to 2026's newest obsessions. Today, naming a pet is a milestone event that reflects how completely dogs and cats have been integrated into the human family."