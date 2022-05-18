Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Phone scam: Phoenix Police warn public of caller impersonating officer, demanding money

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Jamaican phone scammer captured after calling former CIA, FBI director and his wife

A scammer from Jamaica chose the wrong targets by calling the former FBI and CIA director and his wife and because of their quick actions, they helped the FBI capture the caller.

PHOENIX - Police are warning the public of a phone scam involving a caller impersonating an officer and demanding money.

The Phoenix Police Department says they are aware of people receiving calls from someone who identifies themselves as an officer. The caller then demands money from the victim to avoid them from being identified as being part of a sex crime or being put on the sex offender list.

"The Caller ID shows the number as originating from our different precinct phone number, which is not how our outgoing phone calls appear," Sgt. Vincent Cole said. "It is important to note that no member of the Department will ever solicit money."

Police advise the public to be cautious when sharing personal information with someone who is not a trusted source.

If you think you have been a victim of this scam, you can contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

Related stories