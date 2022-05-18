Phone scam: Phoenix Police warn public of caller impersonating officer, demanding money

Police are warning the public of a phone scam involving a caller impersonating an officer and demanding money.

The Phoenix Police Department says they are aware of people receiving calls from someone who identifies themselves as an officer. The caller then demands money from the victim to avoid them from being identified as being part of a sex crime or being put on the sex offender list.

"The Caller ID shows the number as originating from our different precinct phone number, which is not how our outgoing phone calls appear," Sgt. Vincent Cole said. "It is important to note that no member of the Department will ever solicit money."

Police advise the public to be cautious when sharing personal information with someone who is not a trusted source.

If you think you have been a victim of this scam, you can contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.

