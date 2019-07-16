Police: 2 dead, 1 injured following shootout near 3rd Avenue and Osborn

PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- Several people are in custody for questioning, following what police describe as a "shootout" in Phoenix Monday afternoon.

"We don't know if it was a robbery. We don't know if it was drug-related. A number of questions that we have that we are trying to get the answers to," said Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix Police.

The incident happened in the area of 3rd Avenue and Osborn. FOX 10 has learned a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old man died. A 33-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. SWAT team members had to clear several apartments.

"It was near two apartments, but we don't know if both of them were involved or not," said Sgt. Thompson. "One of the individuals that was shot was found in the stairwell between the two."

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information please contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.