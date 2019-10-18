Police and Paws: Phoenix officers helping animals find forever homes

A K-9 on patrol, but Lucas the shelter dog isn't working, he's looking for a new home and Phoenix Police Officer Alex Ruiz is trying to help.

"He [Lucas] did great. He did great. He was actually really calm, lay down the entire time. [He] did really good," Officer Ruiz said.

Officer Ruiz was policing with Lucas today -- a way to get him noticed. He got Lucas out in public to spread the word about an upcoming adoption event at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter.

"We were on a walk together, me and Alex, and we decided it would be a great idea to do an officer walk with the shelter dogs, and so we started a program where we do officer walks, as well as adoption events," a spokesperson with MCACC said.

The first event was held in April. Eighty-four dogs were adopted and all of them were walked by Phoenix police officers beforehand.

Other officers took shelter pups to work with them, making stops around the Valley, hoping to find them a forever home.

The Gotcha Fair Adoption Event

https://www.maricopa.gov/calendar.aspx?CID=23,49,14,52,57,29,84,93